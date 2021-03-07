JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Second race win for tech2

Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake on tech2 are well set on adding to their Australian 18ft Skiff championship, with a second JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship win on Sydney Harbour.



tech2 defeated the Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton by 33s, with Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski a further 1m 16s back in third place.

Finport Finance (Keagan York) finished in fourth place, followed by Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) and Bird and Bear (James Dorron)

Provisional overall points, after the two races sailed so far, have tech2 leading on two points, followed by Yandoo Winning Group on five points (after protest), and third Finport Finance on seven points,

Tied on nine points are Smeg and Andoo with sixth Noakesailing on 12 points.

Yandoo Winning Group team lodged a protest against today’s race winner tech2.

Frank Quealey

2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 2 races (20 entries)

1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 7 – – 9 pts

5th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 3 – – 12 pts

7th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 8 – – 13 pts

8th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 6 – – 13 pts

9th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 13 – – 21 pts

11th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 10 – – 21 pts

12th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 16 – – 22 pts

13th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 12 12 – – 24 pts

14th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 11 – – 25 pts

15th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 15 – – 28 pts

16th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 14 – – 29 pts

17th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 19 – – 35 pts

18th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 18 – – 35 pts

19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 17 – – 36 pts

20th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 – – 39 pts

JJ Giltinan Championship, Race Dates:

Tuesday March 9, 2021 – Races 3 and 4

Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Races 5 and 6

Thursday March 11, 2021 – Race 7

Saturday March 13, 2021 – Race 8

Sunday March 14, 2021 – Race 9