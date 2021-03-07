JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Second race win for tech2

Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake on tech2 are well set on adding to their Australian 18ft Skiff championship, with a second JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship win on Sydney Harbour.
tech2 defeated the Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton by 33s, with Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski a further 1m 16s back in third place.
Finport Finance (Keagan York) finished in fourth place, followed by Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) and Bird and Bear (James Dorron)
Provisional overall points, after the two races sailed so far, have tech2 leading on two points, followed by Yandoo Winning Group on five points (after protest), and third Finport Finance on seven points,
Tied on nine points are Smeg and Andoo with sixth Noakesailing on 12 points.
Yandoo Winning Group team lodged a protest against today’s race winner tech2.
Frank Quealey
2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 2 races (20 entries)
1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 4 – – 7 pts
4th Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 7 – – 9 pts
5th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 5 – – 9 pts
6th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 3 – – 12 pts
7th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 8 – – 13 pts
8th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 6 – – 13 pts
9th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 9 – – 19 pts
10th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 13 – – 21 pts
11th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 10 – – 21 pts
12th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 16 – – 22 pts
13th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 12 12 – – 24 pts
14th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 11 – – 25 pts
15th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 15 – – 28 pts
16th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 14 – – 29 pts
17th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 19 – – 35 pts
18th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 18 – – 35 pts
19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 17 – – 36 pts
20th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 – – 39 pts
JJ Giltinan Championship, Race Dates:
Tuesday March 9, 2021 – Races 3 and 4
Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Races 5 and 6
Thursday March 11, 2021 – Race 7
Saturday March 13, 2021 – Race 8
Sunday March 14, 2021 – Race 9