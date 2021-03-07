Capturing America’s Cup Images from Air and Sea

Here we have two videos that show you just how the images you see on-line and on TV media are captured from the air and from sea level.

Probably the best seat in the house, go BTS​ with Matt Connor, who is the AC36 Heli-Cam camera operator, equipped with a 6-axis M1 Shotover camera.



In the second video Adam Brown takes you inside Chase One, the TV cat, that brings you a lot of the on-course action.

Equipped with the same 6-axis M1 Shotover camera as on the Helicopter, Chase One does a good job of keeping up with the AC75’s on its recycled AC45 hulls.



Viewing AC36 in the UK:

All the AC36 matches are being shown live on Sky TV between 05:00 and 07:00 hrs UK time, from Wednesday 10 March. The Sky channel is either Sky Mix, Main Event or Sports Action, depending on the day.

The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.

