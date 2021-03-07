Capturing America’s Cup Images from Air and Sea

Here we have two videos that show you just how the images you see on-line and on TV media are captured from the air and from sea level.
Probably the best seat in the house, go BTS with Matt Connor, who is the AC36 Heli-Cam camera operator, equipped with a 6-axis M1 Shotover camera.
In the second video Adam Brown takes you inside Chase One, the TV cat, that brings you a lot of the on-course action.
Equipped with the same 6-axis M1 Shotover camera as on the Helicopter, Chase One does a good job of keeping up with the AC75’s on its recycled AC45 hulls.
Viewing AC36 in the UK:
All the AC36 matches are being shown live on Sky TV between 05:00 and 07:00 hrs UK time, from Wednesday 10 March. The Sky channel is either Sky Mix, Main Event or Sports Action, depending on the day.
The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.
