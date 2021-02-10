Vendee Globe – Pip Hare in struggle to reach finish

Following a mast lock failure, Pip Hare is now expected to finish the Vendée Globe in the small hours of Friday morning.

The failed halyard lock strop dropped her Fractional Code Zero to the deck and into the water, damaging the pulpit of Medallia. She has now to finish without her downwind sails.

But the British skipper remains in excellent spirits contemplating the conclusion of the Vendée Globe which has been her dream since being inspired as a teenager by the exploits of Florence Arthaud.

Hare is expected to finish in 19th place on Friday just after four other skippers finish their solo round-the-world race this Thursday.

Pip Hare explained . . .

“There is a huge swell running, knocking the wind out of Medallia’s sails but we are struggling to move with no offwind sails.”

“In the light of day I have surveyed the damage and spoken with Joff about what options I have for getting one of my code zeros back up in the sky.”

“Goodness knows I could do with it now. Without it I am waddling along to the finish and that is not how this story ends. I am gutted to have to pull out of my fight with the foilers.”

“Last night charging along in the South I knew I would be giving them some grief at the next position schedule, maybe not enough to overtake but certainly to keep them on their toes.”

“Now I will finish alone and probably around 12 hours later. It depends how long I get stuck in this wind hole and whether I can rig up a sail that will get me out of it a bit quicker.”

“One thing is for sure, this is not over and I still have the clock to race against.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 94 – Wed 10 Feb – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 03:19:46 – Race time: 80d 03h 44m 46s

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 19:35:47 – Race time: 80d 06h 15m 47s

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 23:45:12 – Race time: 80d 10h 25m 12s

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 19:19:55

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 10:19:45

6th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 04:42:01

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 11:18:20

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 12:02:20

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – Arrival date: 29/01/2021 09:05:20

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – Arrival date: 30/01/2021 03:50:15

11th FRA Armel TRIPON – ‘OCCITANE EN PROVENCE – Arrival date: 01/02/2021 06:27:50

12th FRA Clarisse CREMER – BANQUE POPULAIRE X – Arrival date: 03/02/2021 15:44:25

13th FRA Jérémie BEYOU – CHARAL – Arrival date: 06/02/2021 08:15:58

14th FRA Romain ATTANASIO – PURE-Best Western® – Arrival date: 06/02/2021 16:06:02

15th FRA Arnaud BOISSIÈRES – LA MIE CÂLINE – ARTISANS ARTIPÔLE – 62 nm to finish

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 294 nm to Finish

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 1761 nm to Finish

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

Full rankings available here . . .

Related Post:

Yannick Bestaven on Maître Coq IV winner of the 9th Vendee Globe