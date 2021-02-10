Rule changes for Parada Cup & America’s Cup

The Challenger of Record and the Defender, in consultation with the Regatta Director, have decided to amend the Race conditions for the Prada Cup Final and the 36th America’s Cup Match as follows.

Upper Wind limit to remain at 21 knots:

After reviewing the performance of the yachts and the variations between the yachts’ wind measurement data and that of Race Management due to differing measurement heights, it has been decided to leave the current upper wind limit at 21 knots for the Prada Cup Final and the Match and not increase it to 23 knots as originally specified in the Race Conditions.

The lower wind limit of 6.5 knots remains unchanged.

15 Minute Rule added:

The Sailing Instructions for the PRADA Cup and the 36th America’s Cup Match are changed as follows:

Similar to the rule that was used in round robins three and four of the Prada Cup, a competitor may on one occasion ask for a delay of 15 minutes of the start of a race.

Should that race be abandoned on that day or the request of delay prove that it was due to a failure of the systems independent from that competitor’s responsibility, the “15 minutes card” will be reinstated and may be used again by the relevant competitor.

This provision applies both for the Prada Cup Final (one “card” per competitor) and the 36th America’s Cup Match (one “card” per competitor).

In the final two Reserve Days of the Prada Cup Final, the “card” cannot be used in the last 60 minutes available for a start.

