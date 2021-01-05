UK Covid Lockdown . . . Again

The UK enters another lockdown session as we start the New Year.

Even with the vaccines now being rolled out across the country, after fantastic efforts by the pharmaceutical companies, this is looking like at the least a three-to-four-month effort.

And it is not just here in the UK, most of Europe will be following suit as they realise that their, it will be over by Christmas, attitude did not make it so.

We fooled ourselves once, tried to get back to normal too quickly, and have ended up hunkering down again for another period of solitary confinement.

For Europe, this new lockdown comes in the ‘off-season’ with most clubs already running minimum operations, so the effect on organised events will be less, and here in the UK ‘elite sport’ will no doubt be ring-fenced.

If the new strain of Covid-19, coupled with its quickly increasing infection spread rate, hits Japan then the Tokyo Olympics, already poised on a knife-edge, will most likely be cancelled or continue in some shortened, token format.

The 36th America’s Cup, in fortress New Zealand, looks likely to survive, but any breach of their strict entry controls could see calls for delay.

Early season events for the Olympic classes – Princess Sofia Regatta, Hyeres Regatta, Finn Gold Cup – will once again be under pressure.

And as we move into spring the pressure will rise for a quick return to ‘normal’.

We have the vacine, we know what we need to do.

We must not waste the fantastic efforts and scarifices of so many.

It will not be easy, but it will be easy to get it wrong . . . Again.

