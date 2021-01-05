Vendee Globe – Rushhour at Cape Horn

In two days, eleven Vendee Globe Race IMOCAs have rounded Cape Horn.

In less than 12 hours Monday night, six skippers passed out the Pacific to enter the South Atlantic. The finishes into Les Sables d’Olonne are going to be breathtakingly close.

Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV has a lead of more than 180 miles over Charlie Dalin on APIVIA.

The skipper of Maître CoQ IV seems optimistic about his passage through the high pressure area which is blocking the route to the north of the Falkland Islands:

In third Thomas Ruyant is betting on the North.

He is looking to pass the high pressure to the west making upwind in a little more wind. In 48 hours there will be a clearer view of the potential outcomes between the three.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 59 – Tue 5 Jan – 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 6,101 nm to finish – sailing at 10+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 181 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 347 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 395nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 587 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 596 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 712 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 760 nm

11th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 761 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 805 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 807 nm

GBR:

15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2486 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4174 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

