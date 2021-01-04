Ineos Team UK step-out with their new Rig

Ineos Team UK were out on the Hauraki Gulf for over five hours Monday afternoon with their new Rig.



This AirflowNZ Travel video shows them inshore, in flat water conditions, sailing cleanly with the new rig complete with signage for the upcoming Prada Challenger Selection Cup.

What it did not manage to capture was any tacking or gybing, which has been the speed-sapping achilles heel for the Brits.



Britannia was still sailing with the cranked foil with wing tip on the starboard side.

While there has been plenty of media discussion on solutions to their poor showing in the ACWS/Christmas Race series in December, little has leaked out about what areas they are actually working on to catch-up with the other three teams.

At present Ineos maintain their unique Skeg design – a bit like an international Moth hull stuck on the hull – with no apparent modification as yet.

While the other three boats have a melded version of the hull to skeg transition.

The Italian and Kiwi boats have prominate full length skegs, with rounded edges, complete with inset vortex generators forming the sharp, hull to water seal.

The Ameriacan Magic boat relies on their sharp skeg finish, rather then an additional inset vortex generator.

They also have a shorter skeg, finishing well before the rudder, producing a unique profile, and frequently sailed with a pronounced bow down stance.

Luna Rossa launched without the vortex generator insert, but quickly added one when they spotted the fitting on the second Kiwi boat.

