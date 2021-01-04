Vendee Globe – Isabelle Joschke’s MACSF keel hydraulics damaged

The last few days into 2021 have proven extremely tough for Isabelle Joschke.
She was fifth on December 28 and in the main chasing group but she has suffered damage to her keel hydraulics since early Sunday afternoon and cannot now cant the keel of her IMOCA MACSF.
“The keel is now blocked in the vertical position in the axis of the boat. This means that Isabelle will not be able to move it from here on,” explains Alain Gautier, the team manager of the MACSF project.
Here are the Vendee Globe race leader times at Cape Horn.
Saturday 2 January 2021
1st- Maître CoQ IV (Yannick Bestaven) at 13h 42 UTC after 55d 00h 22min
Sunday 3 January 2021
2nd – Apivia (Charlie Dalin) at 04h 39 UTC after 55d 15h 19min
14h 56min after the leader
Monday 4 January 2021
3rd – LinkedOut (Thomas Ruyant) at 00h 40 UTC after 56d 11h 20min (image above)
1d 10h 57min after the leader ; 20h 00min after Apivia
4th – Groupe APICIL (Damien Seguin) at 02h40 UTC after 56d 13h 20min
1j 12h 58min after the leader ; 02h 00min after LinkedOut
5th – OMIA – Water Family (Benjamin Dutreux) at 14h52 UTC after 57d 01h 32min
2d 01h 10min after the leader ; 12h 12min after Groupe APICIL
Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 58 – Mon 43 Jan – 17:00 hrs UK
1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 6,483 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 204 nm
3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 332 nm
4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 413nm
5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 608 nm
7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 632 nm
6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 702 nm
8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 705 nm
10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 719 nm
11th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 748 nm
9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 803 nm
GBR:
15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2447 nm
23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4165 nm
Retired:
Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo