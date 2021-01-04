Ken Read explains the America’s Cup Rig and the Ineos Team options

North Sails president Ken Read explains explains why the double skinned ‘soft’ sails that are used on the America’s Cup boats are much faster upwind than the wings of the previous Cup boats.

In a one to one chat with PlanetSail’s Matt Sheahan he outlines why these sails work and how they might affect the rest of us in the future.

Plus he sets out the options that may be open to the British Ineos team in their quest to achieve more speed in time for the Challengers’ Series, the Prada Cup.

And just as Matt was completeing this video he spotted Britannia being launched with a new rig !

Seems things are about to change . . .



The double skinned ‘soft’ sails that are used on these boats may look like a compromise between traditional sails and the solid wings of the previous three America’s Cups.

But they are proving to be far more potent.

Capable of creating asymmetric sections shapes that are believed in some cases to change gear automatically with varying boats speeds.

