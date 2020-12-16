Ruyant and Bestaven lead Vendee Globe to Pacific

Racing in 25 knots of wind at 53 degrees south, Thomas Ruyant and Yannick Bestaven, the top two Vendée Globe skippers are less than ten miles apart.

They both gybed early Wednesday morning and are heading fully east running parallel to the Ice Exclusion barrier, for the Pacific where they are hoping the sea state will be easier and more conducive to higher average speeds than the Indian Ocean has been.

Ruyant and Bestaven now have a gap of over 140 miles over longtime leader Charlie Dalin who reported port foil damage around 18:00 hrs UTC Monday night.

But Dalin, Vendée Globe leader for 23 days, appears to be back in race mode, making over 19 knots south eastwards towards the south Pacific Ocean.

Dalin’s team communication said, “The port foil remains whole. The damage is to the lower support, where the foil rests as it leaves the boat. Charlie has therefore been focusing on strengthening the foil attachment to make sure the casing remains secure.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 39 – Wed 16 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 12,348 nm to finish – sailing at 17+ knots

2nd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 6 nm

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 149 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 442 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 454 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 459 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 466 nm

8th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 480 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 582 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 610 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3120 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3902 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .