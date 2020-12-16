Ainslie hoping for stonger wind at Auckland ACWS racing

It’s finally here . . . After three years of designing, building and testing it’s time for some racing.

The first racing for the America’s Cup AC75 class with be for the America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race from 17 to 20 December 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Presented here is a video of the ACWS Auckland Press Conference, with some especially interesting comments by Ben Ainlsie, skipper of Ineos Team UK on the recent performance of the British boat Britannia . . .



This event comprises three days of match racing for the ACWS and then a final day of match racing for the PRADA Christmas Race.

INEOS TEAM UK will race twice each day of the AWCS and will open their campaign against American Magic at 15:50 NZDT (02:50 GMT) on Thursday 17 December.

This will be followed immediately by a race against the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team at 16:40 NZDT (03:40 GMT).

This racing will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event/Mix channels from 02:00 hrs each day.

Fans will be able to follow the action in real time on their computer, mobile or tablet without the need to download an App.

All the 36th America’s Cup racing will be presented by Prada and they will also make extensive live coverage available online for free on the americascup.com website, and its social pages in over 225 countries around the world.

The PRADA Cup, the Challenger Selection Series, begins on 15 January 2021.

The winner of the PRADA Cup will meet the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match starting on 6 March 2021.

