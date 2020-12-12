Less than 80 miles separates leading Vendee Globe skippers

With less than 200 nautical miles to make to cross the longitude of the Cape Leeuwin, Charlie Dalin’s lead on the Vendée Globe fleet is a much more tenable 74 nm.

After long periods slowed in light winds during the last three days of racing there are less than 90 nautical miles between leader Dalin (APIVIA), second placed Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and third placed Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq).

Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!) is 140 miles behind Bestaven and he in turn has three skippers, Damien Seguin, Louis Burton and Benjamin Dutreux all within 35 nm.

And at current speeds there is less than a day or just under 400 miles between first and 10th.



Louis Burton, who a matter of a week ago was in second, 140 miles behind leader Dalin, admitted that his problems are more than just the autopilot issues which he detailed a few days ago.

The skipper of Bureau Vallée 2 has dropped to sixth now 241 miles behind leader APIVIA.

He has damage to his mainsail lock and to the upper part of his mast track to the point that the maximum hoist he can use the mainsail to is with one reef.

The problem with his autopilot is fixed, and he has tried to make sure all the little fragile sensors are now watertight so that the problem doesn’t come back.

With no working computers Fabrice Amedeo (NEWREST – ART & FENÊTRES) has abandoned and is heading for South Africa.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 35 – Sat 12 Dec – Updated at 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 13,673 nm to finish – sailing at 12 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 74 nm

3rd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 84 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 220 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 228 nm

6th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 241 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 254 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 307 nm

9th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 315 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 392 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2777 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3452 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

