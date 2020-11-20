Ruyant challenges Thomson for Vendee Globe lead

This Friday morning Alex Thomson on HUGO BOSS retains a margin of just a handful of miles in the Vendee Globe race.

Right now there is no significant pressure on the leading trio of Thomson, Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and Charlie Dalin (APIVIA).

It is about maintaining target speeds and not losing contact with each other as they work constantly at the best route to the Southern Ocean.

They are less than 45 miles apart and are dropping fourth placed Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!) more and more with each day, the veteran French skipper now being 190 miles behind the leader.

The reaching angles open progressively as the leaders sail south to pass the latitude of Salvador in Brazil where Charlie Dalin continues to be fastest of the leading trio.

The Apivia skipper sailed 505 nautical miles in the last 24 hours compared to 467 for Alex Thomson.

One of the best Figaro one design offshore racers of his generation, Dalin first raced to Salvador de Bahia in 2009 when he was second in the MiniTransat that year.

Fourth placed Kevin Escoffier on PRB is still not matching the pace of his pursuers.

Notably Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) who was less than four miles behind this morning and seeming likely to pass Escoffier who is his wife’s Servane’s cousin.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 13 – Fri 20 Nov – Updated 14:00 hrs UK

1st GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 20,589 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 12.7 nm

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 50 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 233 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 243 nm

6th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 251 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 312 nm

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 337 nm

9th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 343 nm

10th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 370 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 471 nm

Other GBR:

22nd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1343 nm

25th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 1749 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

Full results available here . . .