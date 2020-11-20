First day on the Hauraki Gulf for ETNZ and new AC75

Emirates Team New Zealand wasted no time in getting out for their first sail on Te Rehutai, their new AC75.

On a beautiful Auckland day with a calm Waitamata sea state and building breeze, Te Rehutai left the dock and immediately started tow testing on the way out to the Hauraki Gulf.

When Te Rehutai hit the water for her first outing it was a chance to finally validate what the simulations had been predicting. The result? An adequate first outing.



Reflecting on the first day Blair Tuke said, “After the official launch last night, it was pretty awesome to be able to get out there and throw the boat around in a beautiful southerly breeze on the Hauraki Gulf.”

“It’s great for the whole team to see it out there flying, doing its thing, after a heck of a lot of work from so many people to get to this point”

As part of the early testing programme for Te Rehutai, the team ticked off everything as planned and completed a few manoeuvres on Course C on the way home.

With just 26 days to go until the warning signal of the first race of the PRADA ACWS Auckland, the plan is to get as many days on the water as possible.

