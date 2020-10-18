Race 2 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship

Race 2 of the Australian 18 Footers League 2020-2021 Spring Championship series was won by the Marcus Ashley-Jones led URM team.

The URM team produced a powerful last lap of the course to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the second race of the on Sydney Harbour.

After trailing the leader by 50sec at the second windward mark, Ashley-Jones and his team mates Jeronimo Harrison and Cam Gundy revelled in the freshening breeze, which went from 8-10 knots in the East to 14-15 knots South-East.

The early leader The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone (Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Tom Quigley) were sailing a great race but found the changing conditions too testing for the lighter crew weight.

Third place went to the Winning Group team of Will Phillips, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton.

Australian champion tech2, skippered by Jack Maacartney, finished in fourth place, ahead of Smeg (Michael Coxon), Yandoo (John Winning) and Bird and Beat (Tom Clout).

Spring Championship Overall after 2 races (18 entries):

1st tech2 – Jack Maacartney – 6 points

2nd Winning Group – Will Phillips – 9 points

3rd The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone and Smeg – Jordan Girdis 10 points

4th The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines – Aron Everett – 12 points

5th Shaw and Partners Financial Services – Jim Colley – 12 points.

Related Post:

Race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship