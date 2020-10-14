Race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship

The 18ft Skiff Racing Season began on Sydney Harbour with Race 1 of the Australian 18 Footers League 2020-2021 Spring Championship series.

A fleet of 17 teams lined up for the start in a 12-15 knot breeze over the North-East 3-buoys course, with most teams electing to use their bigger #1 rigs for the day.

It might have been a new season but it was a familiar sight as two of last season’s top contenders battled it out for victory.

The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines team of Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar and Charlie Gundy opened their season with a 17sec victory.

In second place were the current Australian champion tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake.

The rookie Shaw & Partners Financial Services team of Jim Colley, Sam Phillips and Shaun Connor showed that they will be a very competitive combination after finishing in third place.

Another rookie team led by Tom Cunich finished fourth in Vintec, followed by Smeg (Dave O’Connor) and Winning Group, skippered by Seve Jarvin.

18ft Skiff Spring Championship series – Race 1 (17 entries)