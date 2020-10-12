Ainslie and late nights, getting the job done!

Ben Ainslie and the Ineos Team UK are hard at work to complete the fit-out of RB2, their second America’s Cup AC75 and get the boat launched in Auckland.

Since the arrival in Auckland last week it has been full-time installing and testing the foil arms and other deck and internal equipment, ready for roll-out and launch ahead of sea trials.

The all-new RB2 has to be brought up to full racing condition, ready to take part in the first competitive AC75 racing, scheduled for 19 December.

Ainslie has already admitted that . . . “All of these teams are really, really strong, so just to get through the Challenger Series we’ve got our work cut out.”

‘We monitor the other teams and want to see how they’re developing, wherever they are. We know who the “spy” or observer from the American team is. I used to sail with him.”

“There’s no weirdness.’ Not yet, anyway. The games are just beginning.”

The smart money is on the second Ineos team hull being a radical change from the first ‘scow’ style, to a ‘skiff’ design, following the Kiwi and Italian boats and the apparent design switch by the American Magic team.

