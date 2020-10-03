Grant Simmer – ‘RB2 is a hell of a development on our first boat’

Ineos Team UK CEO Grant Simmer seemed to admit that they had quickly realised that the first Ineos Team UK AC75 boat, Britannia RB1, was off the pace.

Welcoming the new hull – RB2 – at the Ineos team base in Auckland, New Zealand, Simmer claimed that “RB2 is a hell of a development on our first boat” and that Nick Holroyd’s team had decided on and signed off the new hull shape almost ten months ago.

Only three months after the launch and first sail of RB1.



INEOS Team UK CEO, Grant Simmer, who welcomed the bold new race boat to the team’s base in Auckland, stated:

“This is a real milestone moment for us in our challenge for the 36th America’s Cup which is now only a few months away. We are ready to get to work on RB2 and get her ready for sailing operations to begin.

RB2 is expected to be launched in just over two weeks time, if no problems arise during the mandatory two-week quarantine period in New Zealand.

Sir Ben and his family left the UK on the 24 September to join the other INEOS team members who are already in Auckland.

The first racing for the four AC36 teams will be the ACWS Christmas Races starting 15 December 2020.

