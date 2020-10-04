Arkadii Kistanov wins International Finn Cup

Arkadii Kistanov of Russia confirmed his victory at the International Finn Cup at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Italy.

Kistanov won the final race on Sunday to confirm his overall Finn Cup victory, with a 20 point lead ahead of Switzerland’s Burger Christph.

Third place went to Matteo Ivonitti of Italy.

Matteo Ivonitti was the winner of the Andrea Menoni Trophy for the first Italian.

Andrea Menoni Trophy – Final after 6 races (34 entries)

1st RUS 6 Arkadii KISTANOV – – 2 1 -9 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd SUI 7 Burger CHRISTOPH – – -14 4 7 3 7 5 – – 26 pts

3rd ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI – – 5 -13 3 5 10 4 – – 27 pts

4th ITA 115 Roberto STRAPPATI – – 20 -23 1 2 3 2 – – 28 pts

5th SUI 20 Michael BEYELER – – 4 7 4 -9 9 9 – – 33 pts

6th MEX 1 Juan Ignacio PEREZ – – 1 18 -22 6 6 3 – – 34 pts

7th AUT 333 Gerhard WEINREICH – – 3 -15 13 4 4 13 – – 37 pts

8th ITA 2 Marco BUGLIELLI – – -18 3 17 8 8 6 – – 42 pts

9th ITA 234 Tommaso RONCONI – – 22 -25 6 7 2 7 – – 44 pts

10th ITA 67 Gino BUCCIARELLI – – 15 8 11 10 -17 8 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .