49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Final Results

Final day of racing at the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship on Lake Attersee, Austria.

Fourth place was not the finish Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,6,16,2) were hoping for after starting the final day of the Nacra17 Europeans in second place.

But they were in good company as overnight leaders Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (8,8,17,13) also suffered, finishing 6th overall.

While the two leading crews took a bath, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (6,5,1,4) of Italy stormed to a four point victory, to claim the European title.

Second were Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (5,4,2,6) of France and third Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (4,1,4,7) of Italy.

In the women’s 49erFX Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany are the new European champions, with a four point victory.



Second were Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway and third Julia Gross and Hanna Klinga of Sweden.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton placed 19th overall.

In the 49er, Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf took the title with a 3, 2, 13, 11, finish for a three point victory.

In second place Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria, and third Sime and Mihovil Fantela.

Nacra 17 European Championship – Final after 14 races (30 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 55 pts

2nd FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – 59 pts

3rd ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 62 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 63 pts

5th SWE 44 Emil JÄRUDD and Cecilia JONSSON – – 73 pts

6th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 75 pts

49erFX European Championship gold fleet final after 11 races (25 entries)

1st GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 38 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 42 pts

3rd SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – 52 pts

4th NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 61 pts

5th ESP 1 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 74 pts

6th SWE 80 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 80 pts

GBR

19th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 103 pts

49er European Championship gold fleet final after 12 races (30 entries) No GBR

1st GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 60 pts

2nd AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 63 pts

3rd CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 71 pts

4th DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT – – 77 pts

5th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN – – 81 pts

6th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 82 pts

