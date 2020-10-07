First video of American Magic’s Patriot roll out

Latest from AirflowNZ Travel who caught the new American Magic AC75, Patriot, on this video from Monday 5 October.

With Defiant decommissioned last week all efforts by the American Magic Team are to get their second America’s Cup boat ready to launch.

The new ‘skiff’ style hull with a deep-vee bow and a long underbody stretching some two-thirds along the hull, with still some skeg presence at the rear trailer support, can clearly be seen.



American Magic seem to be moving ahead very quickly, obviously keen to get their new boat on the water.

Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and Executive Director of NYYC American Magic is confident they made the right call when decided to get earlier to New Zealand:

“One thing that’s been great about our time in Auckland is the added intensity that comes with having the Defender just across the basin. They are the holders of the Cup, and they co-created the class rule, so they set the standard.”

“Operating in close proximity has given us a few good insights and upped our focus level day-to-day compared to operating alone in North America. I think the two other Challengers will experience a similar dynamic.”

With all th focus on the arrival of the three challenger boats, no clue has been given by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, on when they’ll launch their second AC75.

But they are taking every opportunity to keep pushing their testing programme on their first AC75, Te Aihe.

“The days are really counting down fast now, and every hour we can get on the water just helps us learn more and more.” said Glenn Ashby, “And we are basically stepping into what is the most exciting time of the whole campaign as we start to see each of the teams second AC75’s which will be their race boats.”

Adding . . . “While there is still a lot of time for development, a big chunk of the AC36 puzzle is about to be put in place.”

