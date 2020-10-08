Ainslie, Scott and Simmer – We’ve got our work cut out

Sky Sports visited UK HQ in Portsmouth, UK, before the big move to New Zealand to get the low-down from Ben Ainslie, Giles Scott and Grant Simmer.

All three challenger teams are now in Auckland and American Magic were the first to reveal their second AC75, Patriot, in some carefully staged images.

After seeing the recent American Magic second boat, Ainslie has said that he thinks the British team have taken a more aggressive approach with their second boat than their rival challengers.



Ainslie described the challenge of the road to the 36th America’s Cup race:

“All of these teams are really, really strong, so just to get through the Challenger Series we’ve got our work cut out,”

“Then, if we get through that challenge, we’re effectively up against the All Blacks of the sailing world, on their home waters!

“So, it doesn’t get any tougher than that but that’s what makes it special, that challenge. If you can achieve that goal [and win both] against that sort of line-up, it’s an incredible achievement.”

First racing for America’s Cup teams will be in mid December and is being shown on both Sky and the BBC.

