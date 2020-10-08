eSailing World Championship 2020 finalists confirmed

During an action-packed three days of racing in the eSailing World Championship PlayOffs, the 2020 finalists were decided.

From 30 September to 3 October, 820 eSailors fought it out over three different challenges to make it to the last eight and seal their place in only the third ever eSailing World Championship Final.

The top eight players for eSailing World Championship Final:

StipecoachCROATIA (CRO) Donnie Gillies (GBR) Joan Cardona (ESP) Kaan Mazlumca (TUR) Cruzolator (ESP) [email protected] (ESP) MCES valentinelisa (FRA) MCES pepitõ (FRA)

They will join 2020 eSailGP Champion Déjà Vu (GBR) in the final showdown on 7 November 2020.

