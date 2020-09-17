2020 Yacht Racing Forum in Portsmouth postponed

The Yacht Racing Forum, due to take place this November in Portsmouth, UK, is postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The not unexpected postponement of the annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing, will be replaced with a virtual event, reassembling some of the sports’ leading personalities from all over the world on 24 November 2020.

All the partnerships agreed for in 2020, as well as delegates tickets, will be transferred to the 2021 event.

A virtual Yacht Racing Forum will be organised on 24 November.

This will be a short and punchy event, open to everyone and free.

Chaired by Shirley Robertson, the Virtual Forum will reassemble some of the sports’ leading personalities from all over the world to discuss the post-Covid period and the measures to be taken to relaunch our sport and its industry after an almost blank year.

