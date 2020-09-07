Fletcher leads first day of International Moth UK Nationals

An outstanding opening day for Dylan Fletcher at the International Moth UK National Championship at WPNSA

Back to back wins in the first two races followed by a second place behind Stu Bithell in the third race set Fletcher top of the leaderboard with 4 points.

In second place is Fletcher’s partner in the Team GB 49er, Stu Bithell (7,5,1) on 13 points, third is Brad Funk (2,6,6) with 14 points with fourth Simon Hiscocks (4,3,7).

In fifth is Alex Adams (9,4,4) on 17 points and and sixth Ross Harvey (15,2,3) with 20 points.

Chris Draper (3,7,11) in seventh place with 21 points completes the leading pack of podium place finishers.

The first races have seen a spread of designs at the front, with the Rocket R2 and SSD, Exocet and Thinair all in contention.



Racing continues to Friday 15 September with 15 races scheduled.

Wetsuit Outlet 2020 International Moth UK National Championship – Day 1 after 3 races (70 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher, WPNSA, Rocket R2 – – 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 4716 Stu Bithell, HLSC, Rocket R2 – – 7 5 1 – – 13 pts

3rd 6 Bradley Funk, WPNSA, Exocet – – 2 6 6 – – 14 pts

4th 4386 Simon Hiscocks, PMS, Exopensive – – 4 3 7 – – 14 pts

5th 4546 Alex Adams, Castle Cove SC, Rocket SSD – – 9 4 4 – – 17 pts

6th 47 Ross Harvey, Hayling Island SC, Rocket R2 – – 15 2 3 – – 20 pts

7th 4718 Chris Draper, WPNSA, Exocet – – 3 7 11 – – 21 pts

8th 4705 Kyle Stoneham, Thorpe Bay YC, Rocket R2 – – 6 10 8 – – 24 pts

9th 4721 Eddie Bridle, Brightlingsea SC, Thinnair – – 10 14 5 – – 29 pts

10th 4637 Paul Gliddon, Netley SC, Exocet – – 8 12 9 – – 29 pts

11th 4544 Matthew Lea, Rutland Water SC, Rocket SSD – – 14 9 13 – – 36 pts

12th 4780 James Phare, Queen Mary SC, Thinnair – – 13 16 10 – – 39 pts

13th 4509 Jason Belben, Stokes Bay SC, Exocet – – 12 15 12 – – 39 pts

14th 4676 Alistair Kissane, Howth YC, Exocet – – 19 8 15 – – 42 pts

15th 4277 Rhos Hawes, PMS, Exocet – – 11 17 16 – – 44 pts

16th 4749 Nic Asher, WOASC, Exocet – – 18 13 17 – – 48 pts

17th 4766 Mike Lennon, Hayling Island SC, Thinnair – – 17 18 18 – – 53 pts

18th 3980 Ed Redfearn, BSC, Exocet – – 20 19 20 – – 59 pts

19th 3605 Chris Taylor, WPNSA, Mach 2 – – 22 20 25 – – 67 pts

20th 4602 James Ross, Netley SC, Exocet – – 23 22 26 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .