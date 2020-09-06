Pete Greenhalgh claims UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship

Pete Greenhalgh had only to make sure that Bruce Keen finished safely behind him in the final race of the UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship to claim the title.

So a final race 16th place finish was no problem for Greenhalgh with Keen three places behind in 19th . . . both discarded the days results, and Greenhalgh is the 2020 European Champion.

Keen takes second, six points back and completing the podium places was Sam Pascoe.

Winner of the final race (R10) was Paul Molesworth, second Danny Boatman and in third place Ben Schooling.

Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championships – After 10 races, 2 discard (53 entries)

1st 609 Peter Greenhalgh Warsash SC – – 35 pts

2nd 534 Bruce Keen Stokes Bay SC – – 41 pts

3rd 605 Sam Pascoe Castle Cove – – 46 pts

4th 566 Jono Shelley Ullswater YC – – 68 pts

5th 464 Euan Hurter PYC / DBSC – – 71 pts

6th 593 James Hilton Dalgety Bay SC – – 75 pts

7th 525 Andy Tarboton Henley Midmar YC – – 79 pts

8th 544 Ben Schooling Stokes Bay SC – – 80 pts

9th 556 William Maughan Chew Valley Lake SC – – 82 pts

10th 619 Stuart Keegan DRSC – – 86 pts

11th 614 Ben Clegg Brightlingsea SC – – 87 pts

12th 530 Danny Boatman Derwent SC – – 97 pts

13th 294 Mike Matthews SYC – – 100 pts

14th 582 Paul Molesworth Stokes Bay SC – – 112 pts

15th 546 Ian Trotter Derwent Reservoir SC – – 117 pts

16th 303 Rob Richardson Royal Windermere YC – – 118 pts

17th 364 Andy Rice Stokes Bay SC – – 121 pts

18th 557 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay SC – – 121 pts

19th 375 Joshua Bellben Stokes Bay SC – – 143 pts

20th 611 Neale Jones ISC – – 145 pts

Full results available here . . .

Silver Fleet:

1st place – Danny Boatman

2nd place – Mike Matthews

3rd place – Rob Richardson

Youth:

1st place – Euan Hurter

2nd place – Rob Richardson

3rd place – Joshua Bellben

Master:

1st place – Andy Rice

2nd place – Dan Vincent

3rd place – Brian Greensmith

Grand Master:

1st place – Ian Trotter

2nd place – Andrew Gould

3rd place – Seraga Samus