New ClubSwan 80 concept challenges Maxi Yacht World

“We’d like to introduce a new concept into the world of Maxis and invigorate Owner participation on an international level . . .”

That was how Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice President, introduced the ClubSwan 80 project, currently under construction, to the world.

The brief at the heart of the new Nautor’s Swan project was to create a maxi yacht for real time racing – identical one design yachts – modern, fast and fun to compete with the same equivalent features, relying on the owner’s abilities at the helm.

After the success of the technologically advanced ClubSwan 36 and the ClubSwan 50 which marked the start of a new era in the One Design panorama, Nautor’s Swan is expanding the ClubSwan family with the new ClubSwan 80 project to complete the ClubSwan Yachts range.

The controlled running costs, together with the exhilarating performances and light displacement make this yacht a dream for every sailor.

Nautor’s Swan, Juan Kouyoumdjian and Persico Marine, together with selected experts in different fields have been working very hard to design and develop this new performance boat.

The ClubSwan 80 will be a technical racing machine, with a canting keel, a clean deck and lightweight carbon-fiber hull, and is being built in carbon engineered by Pure Marine, builders of the ClubSwan 36 and ClubSwan 50 models.

The hull shape has been intensively tested by Juan Yacht Design’s own C.F.D. department to reward each owner with the best performances combined with optimum control while racing inshore around the cans as well as offshore for the major maxi events.

The ClubSwan 80 class will debut at the Maxi Rolex Cup in 2022 with three yachts, where it will join the established One Design racing program the Finnish brand has developed for its owners with dedicated, fully supported racing circuits.

With the owners at the helm, as one of the founding principles, and the boats all of the same type, Nautor’s Swan have created a winning formula, keeping the competition friendly and with a gentleman-like spirit.

Moreover, getting the right balance between fun and close competition is what makes an event successful.

ClubSwan 80 technical details:

LOA = 23,99 m

LWL = 23,89 m

BEAM = 6,00 m

CANTING LIFTING KEEL:

DRAFT keel down = 6,30 m

DRAFT keel up = 4,50 m

SAIL AREA upwind (Main + 100% Foretriangle) = 440 m²

HIGH MODULUS CARBON MAST AND BOOM

RETRACTABLE CARBON BOWSPRIT

TWIN RUDDERS

RETRACTABLE DRIVE SYSTEM

INTERNAL SPINNAKER RETRIEVING SYSTEM

