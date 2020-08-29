RS Aero UK Open & Nationals Championship – Day 1 at Eastbourne

Day 1 of the RS Aero UK Open and National Championships at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

A fresh breeze, cracking rollers and some big shifts kept sailors on their toes and saw the Aero 9 competitors change down to the 7 rig.



Leading the Aero 7 after three races is Sam Whaley from Swanage SC who took three wins and an eight point lead.

In second place is Greg Bartlett (2, 5, 4) of Starcross YC and in third place Peter Barton (6, 4, 3) of Lymington Town SC.

The Aero 5 fleet is led by Andrew Frost from Sutton Bingham SC with a 1, 2, from the two races completed.

In second is David Ellis (5, 1) of Lymington Town SC and in third place, Mike Wood (2, 4) of the RAF SA.

RS Aero 5 – After 2 races (44 entries)

1st 1312 Andrew Frost, Sutton Bingham SC – – 1. 02 – – 3.0 pts

2nd 1209 David Ellis, Lymington Town SC – – 5. 01 – – 6.0 pts

3rd 2697 Mike Wood, RAF SA – – 2. 04 – – 6.0 pts

4th 2105 Leo Wilkinson, Maidenhead SC Y – – 3. 03 – – 6.0 pts

5th 1551 Euan Etheridge, Lymington Town SC Y – – 7. 06 – – 13.0 pts

6th 1096 Harrison Pye, Draycote Water SC – – 11. 05 – – 16.0 pts

7th 2071 Sam Blaker, Benfleet/Thorpe Bay YC Y – – 6. 010 – – 16.0 pts

8th 1568 Caitlin Atkin, Whitstable YC L – – 9. 07 – – 16.0 pts

9th 2966 David Peaty, Draycote Water SC Y – – 4. 015 – – 19.0 pts

10th 2057 Curtis McKay, Queensmead SC, Y – – 8. 012 – – 20.0 pts

RS Aero 7 – After 3 races (57 entries)

1st 1224 Sam Whaley, Swanage SC 1. 01. 01 – – 03.0 pts

2nd 3174 Greg Bartlett, Starcross YC 2. 05. 04 – – 011.0 pts

3rd 3193 Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC 6. 04. 03 – – .013.0 pts

4th 3183 Dominic Hall, Hayling Island SC 7. 02. 05 – – 014.0 pts

5th 73 Noah Rees Lymington, Town SC 3. 08. 06 – – 017.0 pts

6th 2439 Tim Hire, RLymYC Y 10. 07. 02 – – 019.0 pts

7th 3306 Neil Peters, Pevensey Bay SC M 5. 03. 016 – – 024.0 pts

8th 2541 Neville Herbert, Lymington Town SC 9. 012. 013 – – 034.0 pts

9th 1365 Richard Pye, Draycote Water SC 8. 010. 018 – – 036.0 pts

10th 2865 Ben Charnley, Snettisham Beach SC 21. 014. 07 – – 042.0 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)