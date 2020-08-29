Luna Rossa Team close their Cagliari base for move to New Zealand

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team have completed their training period in the waters of Cagliari, Sardinia.

Their base of operations will move to Auckland, New Zealand, for the upcoming 36th America Cup match due to take place in March 2021.

It is not known if they will ship both their new and old AC75 hulls (see below) to Auckland.

Luna Rossa will join Emirates Team NZ and American Magic, who are already at the new AC36 base complex in Auckland.

The British INEOS Team UK are also preparing to move both their AC75 boats to New Zealand in September.

