Silver for Islay Watson at iQFoil European Championship

Medal Day of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland.

For the final races the men and women’s fleets were reduced to the top 12 each, who raced to reduce to eight and then raced again to reduce to four .

The final comprised those four in a final winner-take-all knock out Medal Races.

In the women’s four-board Medal final, Helene Noesmoen of France took gold finishing clear ahead of Britain’s Islay Watson, who had clawed herself back into the quarterfinal to sail the race of her life to win silver.

With Lillian de Geus of Holland taking the bronze.

In the men’s four-board Medal final it all came down to the last gybe and the last reach, with Kiran Badloe of Holland showing amazing fitness pumping his way over Sebastian Koerdel to the wire to win gold.

Sebastian Koerdel of Germany took the silver and Niolas Goyard of France the bronze.

Britan’s Finn Hawkins (26th overall) was top men’s youth winner.

Women – 2020 iQFoil European Championship (34 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN

2nd GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON

3rd NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS

4th ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG

Men – 2020 iQFoil European Championship (102 entries)

1st NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE

2nd GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL

3rd FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD

4th FRA-152 TOM ARNOUX

Full results available here . . .

