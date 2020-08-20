Formula Kite Individual Europeans – Day 2

After day 2 of the Formula Kite Individual European Championships in Poland, Axel Mazella and Julia Damasiewicz lead their events.

Julia Damasiewicz of Poland now has a one point lead from Magdalena Woyciechowska in the women’s event, Ellie Aldridge of Britain is in third place, seven points off the leaders.

Also featuring in the top 10 after eight races are Katie Dabson (8th) and Jemima Crathorne (10th). Maddy Anderson is in 16th place.

In the men’s event France’s Axel Mazella now takes a two point lead ahead of Theo De Ramecourt. In third place is Maxime Nocher, making an all French podium at present.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge moves up to eighth place.

Women – Individual European Championships (26 entries)

1st POL 27 Julia Damasiewicz (U19) (U17) – – -2 1 -5 1 1 2 2 2 – – 9 pts

2nd POL 34 Magdalena Woyciechowska (U19) (U17) – – 1 2 1 2 -3 1 3 -6 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 28 Ellie Aldridge – – -8 -4 2 3 4 4 1 3 – – 17 pts

4th GER 26 Leonie Meyer – – 3 -9 -8 8 2 5 4 1 – – 23 pts

5th FRA 55 Lauriane Nolot – – DNC 3 3 -7 5 3 7 4 – – 25 pts

6th FRA 10 Alexia Fancelli – – 4 5 -7 6 6 -10 6 7 – – 34 pts

7th POL 18 Nina Arcisz (U19) (U17) – – 5 6 4 5 7 -11 -13 9 – – 36 pts

8th GBR 29 Katie Dabson – – 6 7 6 -11 -8 7 8 5 – – 39 pts

9th ESP 33 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 7 8 UFD 4 -11 6 5 11 – – 41 pts

10th GBR 30 Jemima Crathorne – – 9 -14 11 9 -12 8 9 8 – – 54 pts

Men – Individual European Championships (66 entries)

1st FRA 65 Axel Mazella – – -1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 60 Theo De Ramecourt – – 2 1 1 1 -3 2 1 UFD – – 8 pts

3rd FRA 61 Maxime Nocher – – -3 2 -3 2 1 3 2 1 – – 11 pts

4th SLO 128 Toni Vodisek – – -4 2 -11 1 4 1 3 2 – – 13 pts

5th FRA 108 Nico Parlier – – 2 UFD 2 -3 2 2 2 3 – – 13 pts

6th GER 99 Florian Gruber – – 1 -3 2 3 3 3 3 -4 – – 15 pts

7th POL 122 Alexander Ehlen – – 3 4 3 4 7 4 -8 -10 – – 25 pts

8th GBR 113 Connor Bainbridge – – -12 5 4 6 -8 6 4 2 – – 27 pts

9th ITA 124 Mario Calbucci – – 5 -7 4 4 7 5 4 -12 – – 29 pts

10th CRO 125 Martin Dolenc – – 8 3 5 5 6 -9 5 UFD – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .

