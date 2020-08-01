Young Cornish sailor designs winning Cancer Charity t-shirt

A young Cornish sailor, who was inspired by Ellen MacArthur’s autobiography whilst undergoing cancer treatment, has won a national competition to design the official 2020 t-shirt for her heroine’s cancer charity.

Romy Rundle, 16, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in her left leg in September 2018 and endured eight months of intensive treatment and surgery, including having an internal prosthesis fitted.

Last summer, Romy, who had started learning to sail shortly before her diagnosis, went sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, the national charity that supports young people aged 8-24 in rebuilding their confidence after cancer.

For the past two years, Musto – the charity’s official clothing supplier since 2003 – has invited every young person on each Trust sailing trip to create a design to sum up the difference the Trust has made to them.

And it was Romy’s symbolic sketch of a porthole surrounded by an inspirational line about how the Trust sparks new adventure in young people in their cancer recovery that was voted this year’s official Musto Trust tee winner.

A delighted Romy said: “I definitely kept sailing in my mind when I was going through treatment. It’s what kept me going. I had Ellen’s ‘Race Against Time’ book and I took that to every stay at the hospital.”

Although not able to support young people in person this year, the Trust is running its first Virtual Summer, a programme of activities giving everyone the chance to still be part of the Trust community in 2020.

This year’s t-shirts are perfect for keeping young people sun safe as they have an Ultraviolet Protection Factor ranging from 30-40. Musto’s sunblock clothing is engineered to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003.

Since then, almost 2,500 young people have been supported in rebuilding their lives after cancer through sailing and adventure activities. For more information visit www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org