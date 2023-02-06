Ancasta and Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspiring brighter futures after cancer

Hamble based Ancasta Group has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust to inspire brighter futures for young people after cancer.

To help more young people benefit from Trust support after cancer, for every new boat sold, Ancasta will donate the cost for one young person to go on a four-day sailing adventure with the Trust for the first time.

Ancasta, one of Europe’s largest yacht sales and service organisations, will also support the charity through team fundraising, volunteering, and awareness-raising activities.

Cancer can have a big impact on a young person’s mental wellbeing and for many, picking up where they left off before their diagnosis just isn’t possible.

So, when treatment ends, the Cowes/Largs-based Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s work begins to help young people aged 8-24 re-establish their purpose and place in the world through sailing and outdoor adventures.

More than 2,830 young people from across the UK have sailed with the Trust since its launch by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003. But currently the charity can only support one in every 10 young people it could each year.

“Having witnessed the wonderful work the Trust does, and met a number of the young people they support, we are delighted to assist in giving more young people access to this wonderful and immensely productive programme,” says Nick Griffith, Ancasta Group Managing Director.

Ancasta and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust have a history of transforming young lives together.

Following the advice and support of Ancasta, in 2016 and 2017 the Trust launched two specially adapted Beneteau Oceanis 45s – Caledonian Hero and Solent Hero – to make sailing more accessible for young people.

Especially those who live with mobility and sensory challenges from their treatment and/or surgery. The work to adapt the boats was undertaken by Ancasta Yacht Services in Hamble.

Last year, 519 young people enjoyed a Trust sailing or outdoor adventure.

By the end of 2025, the Trust aims to double the number of young people it supports in one year, to work with almost 17 per cent of all young people it could.

Frank Fletcher, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust CEO, says: “In March, our Ambitions 2023-25 will be launched with the aim to be accessible to all young people who have a cancer diagnosis in the UK and have the biggest impact possible on every one of them.”

“Knowing we have Ancasta’s support towards achieving these ambitions is really significant.”

“On behalf of all the young people we support I want to thank Nick and the team for their commitment and passion to inspiring even more young people believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.”

Because of the Trust, young people have fun, gain a new sense of purpose and self-worth, rediscover independence, and feel optimism for the future.

They realise what they are capable of again, feel accepted and no longer like ‘the only one’.

