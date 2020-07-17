Small but perfectly formed – RS Vareo National Championships

A rarity these ‘new normal’ days . . . The results of a sailing national championship!

The RS Vareo Volvo Noble Marine National Championship was successfully held at Itchenor SC in Chichester Harbour over the 10 to 12 July.

By luck or chance their scheduled nationals fitted with the restart of sailing and easing of lockdown to allow staying overnight away from home.

Additionally the relatively low numbers and the club’s new procedures (rope ladder for solo rescue etc) together with manageable wind and weather gave the right formula for racing to go ahead.

Eleven races were completed over the three days, and with five discards which gave Nicholas Crickmore from Waveney and Oulton Broad SC a clean-sheet score of seven wins to take the 2020 RS Vareo National title.

In second place was Ken Ward from the Sunderland YC, who picked up three race wins, and third was Paul North of Milton Keynes SC.

Darren Prior from Tudor SC joined for the weekend option, but his chances were foiled by gear failure forcing him to miss two further races, but he returned to win race nine.

The socially distanced prize giving and post event analysis took place on the Itchenor lawn at the end of a perfect event.

In true RS Vareo fleet fashion everyone went home with a piece of Itchenor SC glassware.

Paul North

RS Vareo Volvo Noble Marine National Championship

1st 162 Nicholas Crickmore 1 -2 1 1 1 1 -2 1 -3 -2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 128 Ken Ward -4 1 -2 -3 2 2 1 RET 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

3rd 443 Paul North 2 -4 -4 2 3 -4 4 3 4 -5 4 – – 22 pts

4th 539 Mike Dicker 3 3 3 -4 -4 3 3 4 -5 4 -5 – – 23 pts

5th 147 Darren Prior DNC DNC DNC 5 5 DNC DNC 2 1 3 3 – – 25 pts

Related Post:

Glass Half Full for GJW Direct Bloody Mary this Saturday

Merlin Rockets prepare for first Open Meeting at Itchenor SC