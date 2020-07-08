Venues secured for Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Japanese media is reporting that the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have secured all the venues for the rescheduled Games in 2021.

The Tokyo 2020 Games, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are now looking to run schedules almost identical to the original ones, except that they are staged in 2021.

The organizing committee plans to announce new competition schedules in the next weeks, when an International Olympic Committee meeting is scheduled to take place.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will run for 17 days, from 23 July in 2021, only one day different from the original date of 24 July this year.

