Shirley Robertson talking with Ben Ainslie

Another two part edition of Shirley Robertson’s Podcast series and it grabs the highground with an in-depth interview with Sir Ben Ainslie.

Ainslie is now heading-up the latest British challenge for the America’s Cup and as always he carries the hopes of British competitive sailing on his shoulders.

A not unfamilier position for Ainslie, who after a silver medal in Atlanta 1996 was one of the hugely successful 2000 British Olympic sailing squad, that opened the door to a run of four gold medals.

After recounting those early days with the British sailing team, with amazing detailed recall of his battles with Robert Scheidt in the Laser at the 1996 and 2000 Games.

And even an appearance on the 1996 ‘This is your Life’ television programme for, multi gold medal winner, rower Sir Steve Redgrave, who at the time had no idea who Ben was!

The second podcast covers Ben’s move into the America’s Cup after that breakthrough Sydney Games and his time with the Australian and New Zealand cup teams.

And of course his involvement with Oracle Team USA at the 2013 America’s Cup in turning a massive deficit into an improbable come-from-behind victory, winning eight straight races to beat New Zealand 9–8.

Then follows his build-up to a British challenger in the America’s Cup, and after the first debacle in Bermuda, to where the present INEOS Team UK are now as they prepare to launch RB2, and then head to New Zealand for the AC36 event in early 2021.

