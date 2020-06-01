French confirm Olympic Sailing Squad for 2021

France confirms Tokyo 2020 sailing selections but retains the possibility to modify the selections if necessary.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Games to August 2021, the French Sailing Federation has confirmed its Olympic selection choices and thus allow them optimal Olympic preparation.

The selection committee is also extended by one year with the objective of ensuring the performance of the athletes.

This committee already has the ability to modify the selections if necessary. What was put in place for 2020, therefore remains unchanged for 2021.

To date France has qualified in nine of the ten Olympic sailing events and eight crews have been selected (12 athletes):

RS:X Women: selection of Charline Picon

RS:X Male: selection of Thomas Goyard

470 Women: selection of the Camille Lecointre & Aloïse Retornaz crew

470 Men: crew selection Kévin Peponnet & Jérémie Mion

Nacra 17 Mixed: selection of the crew Quentin Delapierre & Manon Audinet

Laser Men: selection of Jean-Baptiste Bernaz

Radial Women: selection of Marie Bolou

49er Men: Lucas Rual & Emile Amoros crew selection

crew selection 49er Women: Qualified in December 2019 and crew to be selected

Finn Men: Event yet to qualify and sport to select

During the Covid-19 confinement period, the athletes continued to train at home.

National competitions should resume this Autumn, with training plans prepared by the coaches and depending on the state of the pandemic, international trips will be added.

The Tokyo 2020 sailing events are in Enoshima, Japan in August 2021, and the Paris 2024 sailing events in Marseille.

