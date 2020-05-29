British Sailing Team resume doublehanded sailing

As of Monday 1 June, the British Sailing Team will resume doublehanded sailing, allowed by the dispensation afforded to elite sports under the Government’s latest guidelines for a phased return to training.

Recreational sailing alone or with members of your household has been permitted in England since 13 May.

Guidance issued to elite sports on the same day outlined a phased return to training, and on May 20 the British Sailing Team moved to Stage One. This permitted singlehanded sailors and doublehanded crews from the same household to take part in individual organised training.

As of Monday June 1, the British Sailing Team will move to Stage Two, which will allow doublehanded sailors who don’t live in the same house to train together. It will also allow athletes to train in squads under the guidance of their coaches.

This dispensation is afforded to elite sports under the Government’s latest guidelines for a phased return to training and does not yet apply to members of the general public.

The RYA’s guidance for boaters can be found here.

As a precaution, crews will only be allowed to sail within their normal pairing. Extra processes for ensuring health and safety while rigging and derigging will also be implemented.

As per the Department of Culture, Media and Sport guidelines, all British Sailing Team athletes, coaches and support staff have to opt in to return to training, and there is no obligation for anyone to do so.

Mark Robinson, the RYA’s Olympic Performance Manager, said:

“We welcome the latest guidelines from DCMS that will allow our doublehanded teams from differing households to train together.”

“All 15 athletes selected for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 will now be able to get back on the water and resume training in their squads.”

The selected Team GB athletes for 2021 are:

Giles Scott: Finn (Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavy)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre: 470 Women (Women’s Two Person Dinghy)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube: 470 Men (Men’s Two Person Dinghy)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (Women’s Skiff)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell: 49er (Men’s Skiff)

Elliot Hanson: Laser (Men’s One Person Dinghy)

Alison Young: Laser Radial (Women’s One Person Dinghy)

Emma Wilson: RS:X Women (Women’s Windsurfer)

Tom Squires: RS:X Men (Men’s Windsurfer)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull)

Read the full RYA briefing here . . .

Related Post:

IOC President Thomas Bach accepts Games could be cancelled

Team GB confirm Sailing Team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games