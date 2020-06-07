World Sailing rolls out doublehanded offshore sailing website

World Sailing has established a dedicated section of its website – sailing.org – to promote the new Olympic double handed offshore sailing event.

Following the controversial selection of a Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat Event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games 2024, the International sailing body has dedicated a section on its website to provide information on . . . ‘the fastest growing discipline in sailing, double handed offshore sailing’.

This new section provides information on Paris 2024, as well as a list of double handed offshore events and a section on equipment available.



This is an interesting move, as other Olympic sailing events, even new sailing events, have not received such in-depth coverage via the World Sailing website.

Considerable changes to equipment and racing formats are taking place at the 2024 Games.

The ‘ifoil’ foiling board will replace the RS:X for both the men and women’s windsurfing events.

The men and women’s 470 dinghy events are combined into one, mixed crew 470 dinghy event.

A mixed Formula Kite event is being introduced, replacing the dropped 470 event.

And the men’s Finn dinghy event is replaced with a double handed offshore event.

Thus, there are three new forms of sailing introduced, involving three new items of equipment (Olympic speak for the boat/board used) . . . a foiling board, a kite board and offshore yacht racing.

At present the dedicated page for the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat consists of a list of events and a couple of ‘useful links’.

It can take some digging to find anything on the World Sailing website (long overdue a root and branch rebuild) but World Sailing has posted a list of 12 manufacturers and designers who provided information on initial proposals to their Request for Information . . .

The Working Party will use the information provided to assess the options that currently exist in the market, and use that information in the development of the equipment criteria.

An initial draft of the criteria will be made public and accessible when available.

The criteria for suitable Equipment for the Olympic Offshore Event will be published no later than 31 December 2020 and the Equipment will be selected no later than 31 December 2023.

List of Events and Equipment for Paris 2024:

Men’s Windsurfer – iFoil – new equipment

Women’s Windsurfer – iFoil- new equipment

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial

Women’s Skiff – 49erFX

Men’s Skiff – 49er

Mixed Kite – Formula Kite – new event

Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 470

Mixed Two Person Multihull – Nacra 17

Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore – Boat TBC – new event

