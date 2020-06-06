Louay Habib interviews Ian Walker for an hour-long show featuring pictures, videos and stories from a fascinating career.

For the this edition of the RORC Time Over Distance Series, we’re joined by Ian Walker, re-living tragedy and triumph in the Olympics, America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race.

Since 2017 Ian has been the Director of Racing for the RYA, Ian shares his thoughts on the shape of sailing post-lockdown.



Ian Walker has won Olympic Silver for Great Britain as both helm and crew, and in different boats!

Walker has competed in two America’s Cup’s including skipper and helm of GBR Challenge.

Three consecutive Volvo Ocean Race campaigns concluded with Ian Walker becoming the first British skipper to win the race, with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing.

Related Post:

Ian Walker, the health of the sport and the Olympic classes

The Ocean Race could be postponed for a year