Time is of the Essence

Having already timed the America’s Cup in 2000 and 2003, Omega are back on board in 2021 for the 36th edition in Auckland New Zealand.

Omega – The Official Timekeeper of the 36th Americas Cup Presented by Prada, celebrate with a brand new Limited Edition timepiece.

The AC36 limited edition draws inspiration from the colours of the event’s logo: an impression of the Auld Mug in red, white and blue on the caseback.



The Seamaster Planet Ocean America’s Cup 2021 limited edition . . .

Cased in stainless steel, this 43.5 mm America’s Cup tribute in the colours of the competition logo features a blue ceramic bezel ring, with white liquid and red liquid ceramic for the scale and markings.

The white ceramic dial, printed with the words 36th AMERICA’S CUP, includes a date window at 3 o’clock as well as the distinctive shape of the “Auld Mug” trophy used for the seconds hand’s counterweight.

On the caseback, a blue 36th America’s Cup logo is included on the sapphire crystal glass, featuring the words AUCKLAND 2021.

A blue structured rubber strap with red lining and white stitching fixes the race-ready watch to the wrist, while OMEGA’s Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 provides the power.

Water resistance: 60 bar (600 metres / 2000 feet)

Steel on rubber strap version – £5,650.00 (limited to 2,021)