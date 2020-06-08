The Ocean Race to collaborate with natural world global authority

The Ocean Race confirmed that the next edition will start from Alicante, Spain in the autumn of 2021 and finish in Genoa, Italy in the summer of 2022.

The Ocean Race has also announced that they will collaborate with The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to work together to organise impactful sports events and global activities that will amplify awareness towards sustainability.

IUCN is composed of over 1,200 member organisations from across 208 states and government agencies and civil society groups. It benefits from the input of more than 15,000 experts and is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.

This is very much a two-way relationship that will allow The Ocean Race, one of the world’s toughest ocean challenges, to use its global platform of millions of social media followers to magnify the key ocean messages to its audience.

And in addition to support IUCN to energise world opinion providing the opportunity for a broader understanding of our complex environmental issues.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

The Ocean Race could be postponed for a year