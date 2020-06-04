INEOS Team UK launch STEM online education Pupil Portal

The 1851 Trust, Ineos Team UK’s official charity, launch new online STEM education platform to further support remote learning as summer term begins.

Following feedback from teachers and parents currently home-schooling their children, the Trust has now launched a new Pupil Portal enabling young people to sign up for direct access to the learning resources from home, without having to go through parents and teachers.

Some key facts:

The 1851 Trust has launched the Pupil Portal on STEM Crew, supported by INEOS, giving young people direct access to their STEM learning resources, based on INEOS TEAM UK’s America’s Cup challenge, so that no child misses out.

The STEM learning resources are designed for Key Stage 3 & 4 pupils, the majority of whom across the country are still home schooling as the summer term begins.

The STEM Crew education platform has seen a 100% increase in usage since lockdown began with a third of UK secondary schools now registered on the platform and over 170K young people engaged across the UK in the past year.

Over 3000 UK secondary school teachers from across the country are now registered on the platform.

1851 Trust CEO Ben Cartledge said:

We are committed to creating new ways to connect pupils, parents and teachers with our free digital learning resources.

Our aim is simple, to ensure that our online learning resources are simple and accessible to use, so that no pupil or child misses out.

1851 Trust Patron and INEOS Tem UK Skipper and Team Principal Ben Ainslie added:

When we decided to assemble a team for our new challenge we looked for the best designers, scientists and technology pioneers.we looked for the best designers, scientists and technology pioneers.

What we had not anticipated was how difficult it would be to find British talent. Capable and intelligent young people across the country were simply not being exposed to the opportunities that science could bring.

Over the past five years we have already inspired thousands of young people from all backgrounds but now, more than ever in the current crisis, it is important to find new and innovative ways to engage with young people with STEM and continue their learning from home.

Visit the Pupil Portal now . . .