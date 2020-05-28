RYA updates Brexit guidance for recreational boaters

Yes, Brexit is back . . . When the UK left the EU on 31 January, we entered a transition period, it is currently due to end at 23:00 UTC on 31 December 2020.

The future UK / EU relationship is still being negotiated, but to help ensure you are as prepared as possible for the end of the transition period the RYA has updated its Brexit guidance for recreational boaters.

The guidance, which can be found under the Current Affairs section of the RYA website, offers recreational boaters an overview of the issues of concern to the RYA and provides answers to member’s Frequently Asked Questions.

The FAQ cover a broad range of subject areas, such as access to the Schengen area, the use of RYA certificates abroad, and boat registration.

A key concern for many is that, at present it seems likely that the length of time they can spend in the Schengen area will be significantly restricted.

However it appears to the RYA that the UK will be offering EU visitors more flexible and longer stays than the Schengen area will be offering UK Citizens.

With this in mind a new briefing note has been published on the RYA website which members can download and use to help bring this matter to the attention of their local Member of Parliament.

It is crucial that this issue is raised so the Government can use the transition period to negotiate reciprocity in this regard for UK Citizens.

Also of concern to recreational boat owners is the future customs status of their boat. Our FAQ explain that the location of a boat at the end of the transition period is likely to be important.

Additionally our guidance on EU returned goods relief has been updated and is now accompanied by an explanation of EU temporary admission.

Read full RYA document here . . .

Related Post:

British Marine: Existing trade agreements if the UK leaves the EU without a deal

The Good Times are Back – Watersports participation is on the rise!