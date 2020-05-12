RYA Northern Ireland confirm no lockdown changes

RYA Northern Ireland has confirmed that the Northern Ireland Executive outlined no fundamental changes on 7 May to the current Regulations.

Therefore they must await the publication of any further guidance of the Executive’s ‘plan for a phased, strategic approach to recovery’ which will take place before 30 May.

RYA Northern Ireland has supported the Northern Ireland Government guidance on the lockdown and will continue to do so as long as is necessary to combat the pandemic.

They have an active and responsible part to play, by following guidelines laid down by the NI Executive.

Clubs, Training Centres etc in England will be receiving guidance based upon the advice issued by the UK Government for England only.

RYA Northern Ireland will issue this guidance for clubs, centres etc. only, once a full assessment of any future NI Executive recovery plan is made.

Read more here . . .

