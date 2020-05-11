RYA Cymru Wales to remain in lockdown

Following the UK Government announcement on easing restrictions of lockdown, all boating activity within Wales will remain suspended for now.

The announcement on Sunday, 10 May, by the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, has been amended by the devolved parliaments/assemblies of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Welsh Government’s position hasn’t changed and therefore any boating activity, including access to boats, clubs, training centres, marinas, ports, harbours and inland waterways must remain suspended for now.

RYA Cymru Wales understands that a number of boat owners live outside of Wales, and have been given guidelines they are allowed to travel any distance to exercise.

However boats, clubs, marinas in Wales will be governed by Welsh law and that applies to all nationalities crossing the Welsh border.

Therefore they are not permitted to visits boats, marinas or clubs in Wales.

The position of RYA Scotland and RYA Northern Ireland are expected to be clarified shortly.

In addition, RYA Cymru Wales alongside the RYA and the other Home Countries have extended the suspension of Organised Activity and Events until the 30 June 2020.

