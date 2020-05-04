World Beach Games postponed to 2023

Due to the pressures on National Olympic Committee (NOC), the 2021 World Beach Games has beeen postponed to 2023.

Following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rescheduling of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has decided it was in the best interests of NOCs and their athletes to move its flagship event to 2023.

This would alleviate pressure on the NOCs and ensure they can focus on preparing their athletes for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Guy Bridge (top image) won the first ever medal for Great Britain at the World Beach Games, Qatar back in 2019.

Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell said:

“ANOC created the ANOC World Beach Games specifically for the benefit of the NOCs and their athletes; allowing NOCs to connect with a new generation of athletes and fans. The ANOC Executive Council has decided it would put too much pressure on NOCs to host the ANOC World Beach Games between the two Olympic Games.”

“Of course, the ANOC World Beach Games involves different athletes and different sports from the Olympic Games, but ultimately it is the same NOCs who have to prepare the teams.”

ANOC is currently revising the bidding process, which will be re-opened next year.

