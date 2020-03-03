52 Super Series – Dream start for Hasso Plattner

Racing on their own home waters, Hasso Plattner’s Phoenix 11 made a dream start to the Odzala Discovery Camps 52 Super Series.

The V&A Waterfront – Cape Town regatta is the first event of six that comprise the 2020 52 Super Series.



Phoenix completed a textbook first race that they won comfortably. Then, after a less than perfect start to the second contest, Phoenix battled from the bottom third of the fleet to deliver a valuable third place finish

Plattner’s crew lead the regatta by two points from the 2019 champions Azzurra who returned a fourth and a second, a solid debut day for new tactician Michele Paoletti.

52 Super Series – After 2 races

1. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (1,3) 4 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (4,2) 6 pts

3. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (3,4) 7 pts

4. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,1) 8 pts

5. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (2,10) 12 pts

6. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,6) 12 pts

7. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (8,5) 13 pts

8. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (5,8) 13 pts

9. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (9,7) 16 pts

10. Paprec (FRA) (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin) (10,9) 19 pts