RS:X Final World Championships as an Olympic Class

The RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club in Victoria, get underway Tuesday.

These worldd championships signal the final event of the crowded Australian world championship season, and for the RS:X as an Olympic class.

After Tokyo 2020 the Olympic board will be the foiling iQFOIL Class.

The event has attracted 116 competitors – 70 men and 46 women – with Holland’s reigning World Champion, Kiran Badloe, facing strong opposition from team-mate Dorian Van Russelberghe, who is bidding for a third Olympic gold, and this event

Britain’s Tom Squires has already secured his Olympic place in Team GB, but has never made a podium finish at a Worlds before (11th in 2019), so that is his personal goal this week.

In the women’s championship, no China entry so that puts Israel’s Katy Spychakov and Holland’s Lilian De Geus in poll position for the title.

Although Russia’s Stefania Elfutina could spoil their party.

Britain’s Emma Wilson, also selected for Team GB, will want to make her mark here after a bronze in the U21 section in 2019.

The event opens Tuesday with two days of qualifying to decide who will make the gold and silver fleet.

