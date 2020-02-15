Buhl leads into final day of Laser World Championship

Phillip Buhl of Germany keeps his overall lead after three gold fleet races at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship Saturday.
Steady scoring keeps Buhl (2,3,5) four points ahead of Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (43,1,3) of France, who was black flagged in the first race, with Aussie Matt Wearn (4,8,2) moving into third place, but 11 points off the leading pair.
In fourth is Britain’s Elliott Hanson (3,2,12), ten points off the podium trio, and three points ahead of Australia’s Luke Elliott (6,10,15).
In sixth place is Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic (18,15,4).
A good day for Hanson as he jumped over team-mate Michael Beckett (30,11,18) to take the lead in the battle for the Team GB Olympic squad place.
Nick Thompson continues to make places, he is now in 14th place and Lorenzo Chiavarnini in 25th overall.
It was a cold, wet and windy day in Melbourne, with the pressure slowly building from 18 knots to around 25 knots by the end of the afternoon, blowing from the south.
Final day is Sunday.
Laser men – World Championship after 3 Gold Fleet races (124 entries)
1st GER Philipp BUHL 2 3 -5 – – 15 pts
2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ -43 1 3 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS Matt WEARN 4 8 2 – – 30 pts
4th GBR Elliot HANSON 3 2 12 – – 40 pts
5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 6 10 -15 – – 43 pts
6th CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC -18 15 4 – – 44 pts
7th SWE Jesper STALHEIM 10 -22 1 – – 47 pts
8th NZL Sam MEECH -14 6 10 – – 47 pts
9th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 5 9 – – 53 pts
10th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 16 7 -40 – – 55 pts
11th GBR Michael BECKETT -30 11 18 – – 64 pts
12th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -35 20 13 – – 65 pts
13th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 17 -32 16 – – 66 pts
14th GBR Nick THOMPSON -37 13 11 – – 76 pts
15th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -40 18 6 – – 78 pts
16th AUS Tom BURTON 8 -17 14 – – 81 pts
17th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 22 -33 23 – – 82 pts
18th NED Duko BOS -21 19 8 – – 84 pts
19th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 27 -43 17 – – 87 pts
20th NZL George GAUTREY 5 12 -31 – – 87 pts